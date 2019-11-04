Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Vaux Vintage
Vintage Sterling Bulbous Ring
$76.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Bulbous, modernist, sterling silver ring. A centered dome curves to a thinner band in back. Dome is hollow, making for a thin, easy-to-wear everyday ring.
Need a few alternatives?
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Alex & Ani
Evil Eye Ring Wrap
$38.00
from
Alex & Ani
BUY
Unbranded
Signed Natural Turquoise Ring
$65.00
from
eBay
BUY
Boho-Magic
Sterling Silver Spinner Ring
$23.95
$19.16
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Vaux Vintage
Vaux Vintage
Edwardian Poet Sleeve Cotton Duster
$175.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Vaux Vintage
Rayon Day Dress
$334.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Vaux Vintage
Silver Oblong Wire Hoop Earrings
$52.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Rings
Forevermark
Center Of My Universe® Cushion Halo Engagement Ring
$2995.00
from
Forevermark
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Angular Ring
£19.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Mejuri
Bold Chain Ring
$215.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Stimmungsring
€115.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted