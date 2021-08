Old Navy

Vintage Specially Dyed Crew-neck Sweatshirt

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

Vintage Vibes, a new line of soft-washed fleece & tees. Because there’s nothing better than that ‘loved it forever’ feeling😎 Rib-knit crew neck. Long raglan sleeves, with rib-knit cuffs. Rib-knit hem. Cozy, soft-brushed fleece. You've got a one-of-a-kind, specially dyed sweatshirt here. Variations are to be expected & celebrated. #669708