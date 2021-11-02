J. Crew

Vintage Slim-straight Corduroy Pant

We took our best-selling vintage-straight jean, with a flattering high rise, and recast it in fall-ready stretch corduroy. And because we've been known to get obsessive about color, we used a special process to dye the fabric after the pants were already made. Why? Because it creates rich, perfectly imperfect shades that only get better with time. This pair was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.