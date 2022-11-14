AMOREPACIFIC

Vintage Single Extract Essence

$143.00

The MECCA view: A concentrated hydrating anti-aging essence that delivers visible improvement to tone and texture for a radiant youthful complexion. Harnessing the power of green tea nutrition through a 100-day fermentation aging process and a unique 24-hour extraction method to preserve its potency, this powerful green-tea anti-aging elixir improves skin’s antioxidant level by 5.9 times*, providing protection it from environmental aggressors that can cause pre-mature visible skin aging and promoting the look of vibrant glowing skin. *Measurement of antioxidant catalase activity on the forearm. Based on a clinical testing of 22 Asian women, ages 39 to 49. Visibly improves skin texture and tone: The concentrated extract of meticulously fermented and aged green tea leaves results in skin that feels soft and looks even. Re-ignites a Youthful Glow: This green-tea anti-aging essence clarifies and reduces dullness for an illuminated and visibly radiant complexion. Boosts hydration: The featherweight essence leaves skin supple with moisture. Delivers Visibly Firmer Skin: Rich in antioxidants, this green-tea cocktail improves the appearance of elasticity for skin that looks firm.