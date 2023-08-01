J.Crew

Vintage Rib High-neck Cutaway Tank Dress With Poplin Skirt

$98.00 $38.99

At J. Crew

Product Details Our summer style motto: Put on a dress, done. We took our customer-favorite vintage rib tank and made it into this easy style, featuring a tiered, cotton poplin skirt. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 57% cotton/38% Modal® rayon/5% elastane. Machine wash. Import. Item BR314.