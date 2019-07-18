Vintage Retro Bluetooth Speaker

$115.00 $84.53

Buy Now Review It

Vintage-inspired speaker for at-home listening enjoyment; ideal for a kitchen or living room Bluetooth technology allows for wirelessly streaming music; stereo sound for crisp, clear audio 40 watts of power for booming sound; USB port for charging a device while playing music simultaneously Control knobs for volume, treble, and bass; 3.5mm Aux In input; power supply: AC ~100-240V, 50/60 Hz (no in-built battery) Retro wood housing with polished gold-tone metal accents; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty