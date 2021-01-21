Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Vintage Palm Regency Bamboo Dining Chairs
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Wonderfully Classic Vintage Palm Regency Bamboo Dining Chairs. Solid and Sturdy. Wrapping in excellent condition.
Need a few alternatives?
Orren Ellis
Thomaston Vinyl Task Chair
$177.00
$101.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Porch & Den
Sabrina Velvet Home Office Swivel Chair
$144.99
$129.69
from
Overstock.com
BUY
AllModern
Anella Task Chair
$183.99
$139.00
from
AllModern
BUY
Wrought Studio
Kiowa Swivel 15.76" Papasan Chair
$202.99
$169.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Furniture
Pottery Barn
Trenton Fold Out Table
$299.00
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
Red Barrel Studio
Sander Foldout Floating Desk
$91.99
$85.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Wood Camino Folding Desk
$199.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Atlantic
Xl Folding Laptop Table Stand
$83.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted