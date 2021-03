DAMJewellery

Vintage Murano Red Glass Ashtray

A vintage Murano glass ashtray from around the 1960s. It has the Murano label on the piece. It is a red colour which fades in to a yellowish/ green colour. There are no chips and no cracks on this piece. A great vintage addition to any home decor! Height is 5.08 cm or 2 inches. Width is 10.16 cm or 4 inches.