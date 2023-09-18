Lee

Vintage Modern High Rise Flare Jean

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lee

Details Features With enough extra flare-legged fabric to dress an entire decade, our High Rise Flare Jean isn't just a '70s throwback; it's the real deal. Rekindled from patterns in our archives, this high rise creates a beautifully trim waistline, followed by a snug-yet-comfortable fit in the seat and thighs and a 33" Inseam length. With a wash inspired by a pair of archived bell bottoms, these look like they walked right outta Woodstock. Fit: Regular Rise: High Inseam Measurement: 33" Leg: Flare Leg Opening: 25 1/2" Front Closure: Zip-Fly with button closure