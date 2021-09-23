Lee

Vintage Modern Barn Jacket

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lee

Of all the everyday basics you need for cooler days, this iconic Lee barn jacket is a must-have. Lee’s classic barn jacket will feel as if it was made for you from the moment you try it on. It comes with an array of thoughtful and iconic details that pay homage to our workwear roots, including a button front closure, front flap pockets, a chest pocket, Lee logo patches, dropped shoulders, a pointed collar, and a notched lapel. Plus, its oversized fit is perfect for layering, especially on days you really want to bundle up. Whether in tried-and-true denim or corduroy, you’re going to feel unstoppable wearing the Lee barn jacket. Score this vintage-inspired treasure in your ideal size today.