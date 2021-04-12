Vintage

Vintage Military Pants

$107.21

Vintage Military Pants (Beige) - 1990's Vintage Military over trousers. Featuring knee darts, drawstrings to the waist and hems, and rear snap closure pocket. Front pocket openings provide access to pockets of trousers worn underneath. Minor flaws from wear seen throughout but overall good condition. Size Regular Waist: 31" - 35" (Adj) Inside Leg: 23.5" Outside Leg: 37" Rise: 16" Note: Thanks to the adjustable waist, the regular over trousers will fit waist sizes between 31" & 35" and leg lengths up to 30".