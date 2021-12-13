Retroverse Vintage

Vintage Mid Century Mottled Studio Glass Vase Pink

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Not On The High Street

Product description This beautiful Vintage Vase will transform your tabletop, adding the perfect blend of a Mid Century Modern aesthetic! Variations This gorgeous piece makes the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself! CONDITION: Excellent. All items are one off authentic vintage pieces and any major flaws will be noted under condition. Minimal and natural signs of wear can occur but are rare as we handpick quality pieces.