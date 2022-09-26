Barkev's

Vintage Marquise Black Diamond Accent Engagement Ring

$3400.00

Center Shape: Round Size: Fits 1.00ct. Without Modification Metal Type: 14K White Gold Approximate Weight: 3.7 Grams Accent Diamonds Quantity: 8 Approximate Weight: 0.32ct. Quality: F/G - VS/SI1 Other Accents Quantity: 22 Approximate Weight: 0.40ct. Quality: AAA Type: Black Diamonds Other SKU: 7932LBK Made In USA This ring can be modified to fit other center shapes and sizes Free Engraving Available Upon Request