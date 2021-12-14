Vintage

£120.00

Vintage Mahogany Dressing Table Mirror | Antique 1930s Table Top Mirror | 20th Century Free Standing Bevelled Pivot Mirror *Please read the full description and look through all photographs before purchasing* Beautiful antique mahogany dressing table mirror, estimated to be from around the 1930s There are some signs of age-related wear, including some dark spots to the mirror. However, we feel that this adds to its vintage charm Height: 49cm Width: 36cm Depth (of stand): 23cm Price includes free UK shipping Our ethos: At Zebra we believe in the mantra ‘one person’s junk is another person’s treasure.’ That’s why we source vintage and pre-loved homeware items to give them a new lease of life. We also think furnishing your home shouldn't cost the earth. Everything we sell has been sourced second-hand to bring you unique, one-off items that are affordable and kinder to the environment.