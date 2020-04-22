Helmut Lang

Vintage Light Green Helmut Lang Shirt

$192.16

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Helmut Lang Vintage mens' shirt white label casual cut light-green cotton,best color match ,1 pic / main pic semi-transparent mint condition made in Italy neck 15,5' / 39 cm pit to pit 19.5 ' / 50 cm shoulder width 16.5 ' / 42 cm length 30.5' / 77 cm sleeves 26.5' / 67 cm this is a private sale, no returns offered Carefully read the item details/ description before purchase. Also don't hesitate to contact us for asking any further details or extra pictures. If you click purchase/buy it's mean you're totally agree with below terms & conditions.