Urban Renewal

Vintage Levi’s 550 Jean

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Classic vintage Levi's 550 jeans with traditional 5-pocket design, sourced exclusively for you by our Urban Renewal team. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with a cropped leg for an authentic vintage feel. Washed and worn, each vintage jean is topped with a Levi's logo tag at back.