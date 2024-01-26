Victoria's Secret

Vintage Lace Corset Teddy

$79.95 $53.99

Buy Now Review It

At Victoria's Secret

The disco sandal ! Heel height 6 cm/ 2.36inches ideal for a glamorous evening ... with comfort Exterior : 100% suede goat leather, 100% silk bow Insole and lining : 100% goat leather Outsole : 100% calf leather Wrapped heels : 100% suede goat leather New evening version of the classic ADORA, covered with rhinestones with crystals hand laid one by one by an Italian artisan. The insole is padded with memory foam ensure greater comfort for dancing the night away. You can tie the knot as you wish, but we recommend tying it to create two beautiful loops to reveal the couture spirit of this model.