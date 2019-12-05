Coming Soon Vintage
Vintage Italian Armchair
$1000.00
At Coming Soon
Circa 1970s Italian armchair in the iconic style of Marco Zanuso. Painstakingly reupholstered to bring it back to its original glory days of looking like a seat in an Italian sport car, yet its generous proportions make it a wonderfully comfortable. The classic and elegant shape and fine black iron legs refreshed with grey velvet make this a show stopper! 1 Available. 37.5" H x 28.5" W x 31" D Seat: 16" Monthly Payments with Affirm available at checkout. *Shipping rates do not accurately represent shipping costs for furniture. Contact shipping@comingsoonnewyork.com for details.*