Chillkat

Vintage Hotel Motel Keychain

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

This is a plastic vintage hotel / motel key chain. It is printed on both sides. It includes a metal split key ring and attachment piece. We have noticed a few negative reviews about the keychains (with gold lettering) rubbing off after owning it only a short amount of time, and we have since changed our printing process to a debossed hot stamp which will make the imprint permanent.