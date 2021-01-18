Hornsea

Vintage Hornsea Sugar And Coffee Pot/storage Canisters 1970s

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s image 0 Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s image 1 Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s image 2 Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s image 3 CobwebsCollectables Local seller | 775 sales 775 sales | 5.0 5 out of 5 stars (133 reviews) 133 reviews Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s £10.00 Only 1 available VAT included (where applicable), plus postage Size Select an option Add to basket Almost gone. There's only 1 left. Highlights Vintage from the 1970s Description Vintage Hornsea sugar and coffee pot/storage canisters 1970s Good condition - some damage to one of pots and has been fixed but not perfect. Some white paint on bottom of one of the jars. Please look at the photos carefully as these form part of the description. Perfect for that retro look. Will be sent 2nd class.