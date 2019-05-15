Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
eBay

Vintage Gold Engraved Pattern Wedding Band

$22.00
At eBay
A Very Nice 9ct Gold Engraved Patterned Wedding Band Ring. Marked inside Band 375 see pics. Size is N uk and 7 usa. Box not included.
Featured in 1 story
R29ers Share The Most Unexpected Places They Shop
by Emily Ruane