Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
eBay
Vintage Gold Engraved Pattern Wedding Band
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
A Very Nice 9ct Gold Engraved Patterned Wedding Band Ring. Marked inside Band 375 see pics. Size is N uk and 7 usa. Box not included.
Featured in 1 story
R29ers Share The Most Unexpected Places They Shop
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Love Adorned
Double Garnet Ring
$54.00
from
Love Adorned
BUY
DETAILS
Vrai and Oro
Double Stacked Ring 14k White Gold
$415.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Lerose Multipack Ring
$14.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Micropave Double Arc Pairing
$1809.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
More from eBay
DETAILS
eBay
Porphyrocoma Pohliana
£11.40
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
eBay
Sterling Silver "mama" Pendant Necklace
$17.80
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
eBay
Victorian Turquoise Marquise Diamond Ring
$3950.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
eBay
Insert Bag Organizer In For Handbag
$11.30
from
eBay
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted