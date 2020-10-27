Vintage

Vintage Glass Pottery Table Lamps, 1960s, Set Of 2

Set Vintage pottery table lamp lamp glass ball mid century 1960 Beautiful pottery lamp for a table or bedside table with milk glass ball retro vintage lamp set from the 1960s. Is in good condition, 1 lamp has a slight crack at the back. Dimensions: high 23 cm, sphere diameter 13 cm. * The cable of this item may be original and might need replacement, if not specified otherwise.