Vintage Fern Print, Adiantum Pedatum

Vibrant green ink gives life to this botanical illustration — taken from an illustrated botanical guide from the late 1800's, this original (it's not a reproduction, and is actually that old!) bookplate beautifully showcases a single species of fern. Size 5.75" wide x 9.5" tall Material Paper Age 140+ years (c. 1872) All of our vintage artwork is one of a kind and may date back as far as the 1700's. We try to only sell those in excellent condition, but minor wear is to be expected. For the most part, prints appear true to the image shown, but may have minor yellowing, light spots, or worn/creased torn edges (easily covered up with a mat).