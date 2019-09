Fendi

Vintage Crossbody Monogram Bag

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Monogram fend cross body bag or could be used as a clutch, beautiful tan and cream colored bag with monogram fend on canvas, this beautiful item shows some minor signs of wear especially on the strap (peeling) shown in photos. Gold toned hardware shows some tarnishing a little. Measures 11 x 3 x 9