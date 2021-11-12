Vintage

Vintage Ceramic Cabbage Leaf Cruet Set

£38.00

At Homeplace

Super sweet vintage cabbage leaf cruet set featuring a cute pair of ceramic salt and pepper shakers with matching dainty leaf dish for them to sit on. Pieces like this are becoming highly collectable and this set is in fantastic vintage condition with no chips or cracks. Dimensions: Pots diameter: 6cm x Height: 5cm. Dish Width: 14cm x Depth: 8cms. Available for posting or can be collected from Walthamstow, E17 - drop us a line on hello@homeplace.co.uk to co-ordinate the latter.