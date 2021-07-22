Vintage Peat Cottage

Vintage Boxed Silver Plate Handmade Sheffield England Fish Knife & Fork Cutlery Set – Signed Epns A1 Silverware – Smoky Brown Handle

A vintage boxed set of six handmade EPNS Fish silverware signed knives and Forks with lovely decorative detail and Smoky Brown handles. The silver plated knives have an interesting indented detail along the top and gorgeous decorative detail on the knife blades. The vintage brown plastic handles have an interesting cloudy detail, possibly Bakelike, Celluloid or Catalin. The box is covered in textured red faux reptile skin like paper. No one else will have a set like this. Each Knife and Fork is engraved with EPNS A1, Made in Sheffield England”. EPNS stands for Electro Plated Nickel Silver. The A1 indicates that this is the best quality stainless steel available in Sheffield, centre of handmade English cutlery. Cutlery Craftsmanship at its finest. The silver plated cutlery set is in excellent vintage condition. The knives and forks are all are solid, stable and perfectly usable. There may be wear consistent with normal use as this is a pre loved set of knives. There is some silver tarnishing and like most vintage silver could do with a polish to bring up the shine. The vintage cutlery Set presents as if they have been kept for best in their box and rarely used. The box is also in excellent condition although a little battered. Please view photos carefully for condition. The Cutlery set is packed into the original box, lined with cream satin and maroon velvet covered cutlery compartment slots with catches to hold the knives and forks in place. The box has two working decorative brass catches. Each knife is approx 19.25 cm (7 5/8 in) long. Each fork is is approx 16 cm (6 3/8 in) long. The set of silver plated knives in the box weighs 815 g (1 lb 12.8 oz). The set is complete and the knives and forks are identical design and size and in the original knife box. A wonderful set of high quality vintage Sheffield England silver plated cutlery with amazing unusual handles. Great to bring these out at meal times to impress your friends. Ideal for period homes and country kitchens. Note for ETSY customers All of the listings in my shop are for pre-owned items. Many will show some signs of wear due to their age. There may be slight surface scratching or wear consistent with normal use.