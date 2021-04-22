Wildtxthrifts

Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl

VINTAGE BLACK // NEON CROCHET GRANNY SQUARE CROP TOP - “SUN BURST” XL Wear your best picnic at the park vibes in this dreamy oversized and slouchy #wildtxcrochetcrops crop top completely handmade of salvaged and repurposed vintage granny squares! Wide neckline and oversized sleeves allows for on or off shoulder wear and would look beautiful layered over a frilly blouse as well. Fabric is semi sheer as seen in photos! Each piece is one of one in a unique colorway. Yarn content appears to be a light acrylic. Fits like an XL to XXL with a 48" bust, 16" length. Purchase this listing to receive the exact crop top pictured. reach out with any questions regarding fit or for more photos!