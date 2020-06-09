Rocket 88

Vintage Black Glamour

This beautifully produced and highly acclaimed book is packed with rarely seen photographs of Black actors, models, writers and entertainers of the early part of the 20th century, many of whom have been sorely neglected—until now. Author Nichelle Gainer scoured libraries and private photographic collections to create profiles of world-renowned Black stars such as Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandridge and Diana Ross plus those of less-known but hugely important artists such as opera singer Margaret Tynes, Cotton Club star Margot Webb, pioneering model Ophelia De Vore, and many, many more. This unique book reveals the stories that are usually ignored in mainstream histories of their profession, and is a lasting testament to the women whose lives and work were truly groundbreaking.