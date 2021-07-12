FlyingAppleVintage

Vintage Bebe Faux Suede Bustier Crop Top

$39.00

Y2K faux suede bustier crop top by Bebe with a lace up front, applique trim, and a metallic copper effect surrounding the applique. Side zipper closure. Sold as is, see notes below. Measurements and Item Details: Fits like: Labeled small Fabric: Poly/spandex faux suede with an acetate lining Brand: Bebe Condition: Fair, with what looks like dark brown color bleed/discoloration on the suede surrounding the applique (see photos, is most prominent on the lower back. On the front it looks more like a purposeful gradient effect). Length: 10.5" Chest: ties down to 30" Waist: ties down to 26" Shown on a 5’9” model with measurements of 33”-24”-37”, usually wears a size extra small to small. See our FAQ section for more information on sizing and condition ratings.