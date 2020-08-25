United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lost Property Vintage
Vintage 90s Grunge Lilac Flower Print Summer Boho Maxi Dress
£22.50
At asos marketplace
Layer up for 90s Grunge at its best. Purple, white and pastel lilac floral Rose Print. White chiffon Maxi dress with thin spaghetti straps and flattering v neck. Fully Lined, with a chiffon overlay. Full skirt. Looks great paired with some chunky boots or trainers for that casual grunge style. For a more formal style pair with sandals or a open toe heel.