Vintage .68ct Old Mine Cut Diamond Solitaire

This vintage diamond solitaire is as classic as engagement rings come. The ring sparkles with a .68ct old mine cut diamond in a six prong crown setting. The mounting is 14k yellow gold, however, the prongs on the north and south sides are rendered in white gold - a thoughtful detail and a little point of interest to an otherwise simple style. This ring comes with a GIA Dossier diamond certificate. less more