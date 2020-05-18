RetromondeVintage

Vintage 30s Blue Silk Bed Jacket Short Robe

This is a beauty! It's a vintage silk quilted bed jacket from the 1930s. Made of lightweight silk satin, lined with white silk jacquard, the jacket is collarless with a shaped front/hem. Fastens at about the bust with a 'frog' closure (toggle & knot). The bed jacket has a wonderful design detail- an allover stuffed quilted floral pattern (trapunto quilting). 3/4 length sleeves. Gorgeous bed jacket for wear or a collection! The label says "Imported from China, Meier & Frank, Portland, Oregon." No size given on the label. Pre-owned, used; in good overall condition EXCEPT FOR a small burn (people smoked like chimneys back then) :-/ The label has been removed but it fits my mannequin like a roomy size small. Please read the actual garment measurements given next-- Pit to pit- 18" across the front, measured between the underarm seams Front shoulder to hem length- 17" Center back length- 15 1/2" Sleeve length- 14"