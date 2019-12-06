Innovative Technology

Vintage 3-speed Bluetooth Turntable

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

Three-speed Turntable (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) plays all of your vinyl records and favorite Albums. Built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly play music from your Bluetooth enabled device. No cords needed. Portable Suitcase design with easy carry handle 3.5mm aux-in for playing music from any non-bluetooth device, RCA aux-in and headphone jack Built-in stereo speakers.No battery used.Power,on,off,volume control knob.Auto or manual stop selection switch Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers, Geo Print