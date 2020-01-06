ValleyGirl*2011

Vintage 1930-40s Hand-stitched Quilt

Sweet little 30 x 43" vintage quilt. Child or doll size quilt or perfect table decor. Yellow, blue and cream are the colors used. The back of this adorable quilt is the same yellow color as used in the front. Some of the pictures do not show it off well. It is in very good condition and appears to be completely handsewn. One side of the binding may have been machined stitched. The squares are 9 patch in blue and yellow. Would be very pretty on a table. Fun to decorate with. Weighs 13oz.