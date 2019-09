JeanJeanVintage

Vintage 14k Green Tourmaline Ring With Gold Halo

£346.46

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A green tourmaline dress ring in 14K yellow gold with a modern design. The lime-green gemstone- measuring just under .25 carat - is tucked in a round bezel at the center of the ring. A circle of gold seems to hover around it, creating a face with concentric circles and clean design. The shank has