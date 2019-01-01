Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Lulu Frost

Vintage 100 Year Earring 23

$480.00
At Lulu Frost
Art Deco silver tone links set with crystal c.1940 with cherry-red celluloid flowers, cabochon and crystal center c.1930 and a marbled resin bead drop c.1960.
Featured in 1 story
24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings
by Georgia Murray