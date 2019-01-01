Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Caudalie

Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet (1.3 Oz.)

$27.61
At Amazon
This gel-cream formula has immediate soothing properties and leaves skin refreshed and comfortable. Ideal for any skin type that experiences reactionary sensitivity, this nourishing formula leaves skin clear, smooth, and soft.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Booze Gifts For Spirited Hosts
by Elizabeth Buxton