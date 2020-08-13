Caudalie

Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum

$49.00 $39.20

Crafted with premium ingredients like grape-derived antioxidants and salicylic acid, Caudalie's Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum (formerly Vinopure Skin Perfect Serum) is a lightweight yet potent formula that absorbs easily. Designed to remove excess oil and unclog pores, this hydrating formula also enhances skin's natural glow.