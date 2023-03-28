United States
Caudalie
Vinoperfect Radiance Set
$79.00
Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Dullness, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Skin Type: Normal and Combination Skincare Concerns: Dark Spots, Dullness, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Formulation: Lightweight Serum Highlighted Ingredients: - Patented Vine Sap Viniferine: Shown to be 62 times more effective than vitamin C at brightening, Viniferine visibly diminishes and prevents dark spots and evens the look of skin tone. - Olive Squalane: Non-greasy, hydrating ingredient that delivers moisture. - Biomimetic Emulsifier: Enhances Viniferine‘s brightening efficacy.