Caudalie

Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum Vitamin C Alternative

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Caudalie

Skin type : all-skin Need : diminish dark spots Key ingredients : Olive squalane, Viniferine Texture : Serum Use : day-night What is it ? Millions of women have already fallen in love with Caudalie’s cult favorite product - the Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Correcting Serum. In 2021 it was reinvented: more effective, cleaner & more natural, yet still proven to be 62 times more effective than Vitamin C. This oil-free, dark spot correcting serum is powered by Olive Squalane - a natural dark spot diminisher to visibly reduce the appearance of existing dark spots and even skintone, providing a radiance booster for the skin. It works on and diminishes all types of dark spots: - sun spots on face - dark spots from acne - age spots - pregnancy dark spots - melasma dark spots It also works for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin. It has a fresh, subtle fragrance, combining green notes of citron blossom, orange leaves, watermelon and crushed mint. *At brightening dark spots appearance. Improves the look of acne scars. Comparison of instrumental tests, 46 volunteers, 56 days (current formula) vs 33 volunteers, 56 days (new formula) Also available in 50ml jumbo. NEW: Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream with Niacinamide. Formula : 98% natural origin ingredients Dermatologically tested Non-photosensitising Oil free Suitable for pregnant women Tested dermatologically, suitable for pregnant women Visible results 97% say their complexion is visibly more even* 93% say their skin is visibly more radiant* *Clinical study. % satisfaction, 65 volunteers, 56 days. Sustainability Commitment Fully recyclable packaging designed using recycled plastic and glass, more respectful of the planet*. *Excluding multi-material pump dispensers and caps, which can only be recycled through Caudalie Boutiques thanks to the TerraCycle partnership.