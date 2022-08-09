Caudalie

Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Essence (5 Fl. Oz.)

Give your beauty routine an upgrade with Caudalie's Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Essence (formerly Concentrated Brightening Essence), designed to keep those troubled areas perfectly even and bright. Crafted with glycolic acid and organic grape water, this formula helps neutralize dark spots while moisturizing and soothing skin. Key Ingredients: Glycolic Acid: sweeps away dead cells Organic Grape Water: moisturizes, soothes White Peony: boosts radiance and luminosity and evens complexion Organic Grape Water: moisturizes, soothes Key Benefits: Reduces dark spots for a more even, radiant complexion Boosts the performance of your Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Moisturizes and soothes Oil-free formula and non-photo-sensitizing Clinical Studies: In a clinical test/self-evaluation on 33 volunteers: 100% of volunteers found the product did not irritate the skin After 7 days: 91% of volunteers found their skin texture was refined 88% of volunteers found their skin texture was more luminous After 28 days: 91% of volunteers found their pores were tighter 82% of volunteers found their skin was radiant After 56 days: 91% of volunteers found their dark spots were lighter 91% of volunteers found their complexion was even After 56 days, when used with Vinoperfect Radiance Serum: 2x more efficient in lightening spots and pigmentation 5x more efficient in achieving skin translucency Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.