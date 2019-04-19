Search
Girlfriend Collective

Vine Topanga Bra

$38.00
At Girlfriend Collective
No longer do you need to choose between a sports bra and a crop top. Made from recycled water bottles, the Topanga has a high-neck, a low back, and adjustable criss-cross straps that keep everything in place. Finally an x that won’t let you down.
An Evergreen List Of Our Fave Sustainable Brands
by Emily Ruane