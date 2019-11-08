Pico Maccario

Villa Della Rosa Barbera D’asti

More Information SKU 83299 Product Type Wine Alternate Name Pico Maccario Villa della Rosa Barbera d’Asti Country Italy Region Piedmont Product Location - Location-Appellation Barbera d'Asti Package Size 750 ml. Proof/Alcohol by Volume 12.5% Wine/Spirit Brand Pico Maccario Bottles per Case 12 Vintage 2015 Premier Pick No Awards and Accolades Premier Select Wine Type Table Wine Wine - Color Red Grape(s) 100% Barbera Wine - Primary Grape Barbera Dollar Sale (Y/N) No