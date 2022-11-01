J.Crew

Villa Coat In Italian Stadium-cloth Wool

$375.00 $239.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details A fresh new take on our iconic cocoon coat, with a slightly more relaxed fit, plus an exaggerated standing collar for the good kind of drama, and a hidden zip closure for added sleek factor. It's also crafted in our exclusive stadium-cloth wool created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006). Wool/polyamide. Standing collar. Button closure with hidden zip. Welt pockets, interior pocket. Interior chain locker loop. Lined. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. Item BA538.