Vilhelm Parfumerie

Vilhelm Parfumerie Poets Of Berlin Eau De Parfum

$429.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view Founder Jan Vilhelm Ahlgren wanted to capture Berlin in the ‘70s, a time when David Bowie was drawn to the creativity the city had to offer. The result? A warm amber orris fragrance inspired by this heady time, with notes of blueberry, lemon, vanilla, green wild orris and Haitian vetiver to commemorate Ziggy Stardust. Fragrance notes Blueberry, lemon, vanilla, green wild orris, vanilla sandalwood and vetiver. Made without Animal products or animal testing. Usage Spray liberally on pulse points. Item Code I-045771