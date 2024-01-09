Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Isabel Marant
Vigo Calfskin Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag
$990.00
$594.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant
Yenky Tote
BUY
$360.00
SSENSE
Isabel Marant
New Nessah Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
$261.00
$580.00
Nordstrom
Isabel Marant
Yenky Small Leather-trimmed Suede Tote
BUY
$1105.00
Net-A-Porter
Isabel Marant
Yenky Tote
BUY
$250.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted