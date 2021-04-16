ViewSonic

M1 Mini 50-lumen Wvga Dlp Pico Projector

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

At B&H Photo

Take your presentations on the go with the ViewSonic M1 Mini 50-Lumen WVGA DLP Pico Projector. Its 50 ANSI lumens of brightness can produce images up to 100" diagonal in low-light conditions, and its 120,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio helps enhance dark areas of the image. The LED light source has an operating life of up to 30,000 hours, while the built-in battery lasts up to 2.5 hours between charges.