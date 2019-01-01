View From The 86th Floor sets the record straight on New York’s historic city-scape as seen from the top of the Empire State Building. Presented as series of views, the book is arranged in sequence as if you are walking clockwise around the building starting with the view from the north.
Full-color daytime photographs are repeated in black and white with the major buildings, landmarks and geography identified, followed by night views of the same scenes for night-time visitors to the observatory. Page spreads of historic photographs also show the changing cityscape.
The book includes maps of Metropolitan New York and accompanying texts provide a lucid, exacting history of the Empire State Building.