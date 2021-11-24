Otterbox

Apple Iphone 12/iphone 12 Pro Symmetry Series Phone Case

$24.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6.1 Inches (H) x 5.78 Inches (W) x .29 Inches (D) Weight: 6.6 Ounces Model Compatibility: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Package Quantity: 1 Material: Plastic Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 80233774 UPC: 840104224311 Item Number (DPCI): 080-08-7719 Origin: Imported Description You don’t have to choose between a protective case and a stylish one. Symmetry Series is the slim and protective case that shows off your style. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly. And, Symmetry Series is easy to remove and install. Which is great because with all of the colors, patterns and clear options, you need more than just one. From cute and fun to daring and dazzling, Symmetry Series is the expressive case that's slimmer than ever, as protective as always.