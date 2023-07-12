United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Fine Fragrance 8.4oz Mist
$25.00$16.99
America’s #1 Fragrance. Source Euromonitor, US retail sales, 2021, excluding mists. Aggregated sales of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell fragrance. Scent notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, and vanilla orchid. Mist is our lightest version of the fragrance. Perfect for a quick spray throughout the day Layer on top of matching Fine Fragrance Lotion for a long-lasting fragrance experience. Fragrance Type: Fruity Floral