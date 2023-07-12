Victoria's Secret

Bombshell Fine Fragrance 8.4oz Mist

$25.00 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

America’s #1 Fragrance. Source Euromonitor, US retail sales, 2021, excluding mists. Aggregated sales of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell fragrance. Scent notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, and vanilla orchid. Mist is our lightest version of the fragrance. Perfect for a quick spray throughout the day Layer on top of matching Fine Fragrance Lotion for a long-lasting fragrance experience. Fragrance Type: Fruity Floral